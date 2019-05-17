BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Sheetz offered customers in Bethel Park a taste of its new craft beer Thursday.
The convenience store chain has partnered with Rusty Rail Brewing Company to create “Project Coffee Hopz,” a limited-edition coffee bean IPA brewed with Sheetz Brothers Sumatra coffee beans.
The beer goes on sale at 55 Sheetz locations on May 21, but the first cans were available at a launch party Thursday.
“I think it’s awesome. Honestly, it’s really good. It’s got great flavor. The hops in there are delicious. Like, it’s really, really good beer,” Zach Winter, of New Wilmington, said.
“It’s awesome. It’s not too hoppy. It has a great flavor. I really enjoy it. Crisp,” Katie Ritchey, of Mt. Washington, said.
The beer will be available at the following Sheetz locations in Allegheny County:
- 4599 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA
- 9002 University Blvd., Moon Township, PA
- 1002 California Ave., Natrona Heights, PA
- 211 Mt. Nebo Rd., Pittsburgh, PA
- 2615 Nicholson Rd., Sewickley, PA
It will also be sold at Sheetz locations in Altoona, Canonsburg, Erie, Grove City, Harrisburg, Johnstown, Lancaster, Mercer and State College.
The limited-edition beer will only be sold while supplies lasts.