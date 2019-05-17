Filed Under:Escaped Inmate, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, State Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police in Pittsburgh are searching for an inmate that left the Renewal Community Corrections Center without authorization.

Anthony Stiver is currently serving a sentence for criminal trespassing and according to authorities, has an extensive criminal history.

Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Stiver is described to be 5’9″, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a left ear piercing and several tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 412-299-1607.

