PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police in Pittsburgh are searching for an inmate that left the Renewal Community Corrections Center without authorization.
Anthony Stiver is currently serving a sentence for criminal trespassing and according to authorities, has an extensive criminal history.
Stiver is described to be 5’9″, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a left ear piercing and several tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 412-299-1607.
