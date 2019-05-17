



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller handed out the inaugural grant from the foundation established in his name following his death.

The grant was handed out during a news conference Friday morning at the East Liberty Presbyterian Church, and Miller’s grandmother spoke on behalf of the family and in remembrance of her grandson.

“Malcom loved music, the arts, the community all of his life as he expressed himself in the music and the stories that his music told,” said Marcia Weiss, Miller’s grandmother.

For that reason, Miller’s parents and brother established the fund to help underserved youth “explore the arts and have a positive impact on communities.”

The first grants are going to the Hope Academy of Music and the Arts, and Musicares.

The Hope Academy is based here in East Liberty, and will receive $50,000. Officials say they will use the money to expand their Suzuki Music Program.

Musicares is based in California, and will also receive $50,000.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, grew up in Point Breeze, and then moved to Los Angeles for his music career. He was 26 when he died in September of last year.

A month later, fellow musicians and rappers headlined a benefit concert that raised nearly $1 million for the fund.

For more information on The Mac Miller Fund, visit The Pittsburgh Foundation at this link.