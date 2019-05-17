



EIGHTY-FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) — The Washington Area Humane Society is closing its doors to the public and volunteers for a week over parvovirus and giardia.

According to the humane society, one dog has tested positive for parvo while the cat department is experiencing an outbreak of giardia.

Shelter officials say the dog tested positive last Sunday and is now being treated by an emergency veterinarian. They hope the pup, which was brought in as a stray, makes a full recovery.

In a message to the public, the shelter says, “The WAHS vet and kennel staff caught it the day it broke and as of now it is isolated, but out of an abundance of caution we will be implementing a 14-day quarantine.”

The shelter will be closed until next Friday, May 24.

Meanwhile, the shelter, located in Eighty-Four, also says they have a giardia outbreak among their cats. It can cause diarrhea.

Shelter officials tell the Observer-Reporter that it likely entered the facility when a group of stray kittens was brought in.

Because of the health issues, the shelter says they are in need of donations. They are asking for mop heads, Clorox bleach, towels and washcloths and garbage bags.

