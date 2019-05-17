



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The best chance for storms Friday is just west of Western Pennsylvania.

There is a chance for passing showers, but nothing too pressing. However, chances for rain will persist in the area through early Saturday afternoon.

The high Friday will be in the mid-70s after hitting 74 degrees yesterday.

Friday will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies in the morning and afternoon and the day will round out with partly cloudy skies. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm remains possible.

Rain chances on Saturday will all occur before noon, with most chances being near the Ohio state line on Interstate 70. The chances of rain for the viewing area, however, are around just 30%.

Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

The forecast for the Garth Brooks concert will be dry and warm. Sunburn could be an issue with clear skies.

Sunday morning will by sunny, but rain could possibly move in in the afternoon and overnight. Stormy conditions are expected Sunday night when a cold front moves in.

Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

