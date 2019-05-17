MIDDLETOWN (KDKA) — Clothes, shoes and a winning lottery ticket?
Ligonier Outfitters, a clothing store in Westmoreland County, sold a $500,000 jackpot-winning ticket Thursday that matched all five balls drawn in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cash 5.
The store, located on Main Street, received a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Along with the jackpot $500,000 winner, nearly 40,000 Cash 5 tickets won prizes in this drawing.
The Pennsylvania Lottery recommends people that think they have a winning ticket to scan their ticket at a retailer or through the lottery’s mobile app. If players in fact have a winning ticket, they should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call their offices at (717)-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
The name of the winner has not been released.