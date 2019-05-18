



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Throngs of people were everywhere, the city of Pittsburgh was a showcase of fun.

On the North Shore, the atmosphere was full of smiling happy people, singing and getting ready for the big Garth Brooks show at Heinz Field.

In the parking lots, everyone has a song in their heart and a good time on their minds. There are lots of groups of family and friends together cooking food, drinking beverages, sporting their country attire and just having a blast.

“It doesn’t get any better than this, hanging out with great people, great friends,” said Garret Flotta of Penn Hills.

Happy renditions of Garth Brooks’ most famous tune filled the air in and around Heinz Field under a beautiful sunny sky before the start of the big show. In the stadium parking lots, at the North Shore restaurants, and on the water, it was a gigantic party.

Police say other than a very heavy crowd and heavy security, on the ground, and above the stadium on rooftops and in the air, it’s been without any major incident so far.

Outside and inside North Shore restaurants like Tequila Cowboy, business is booming.

“Things have been crazy but this is what we expected. We’ve been open for two and a half years now and we’re ready for the volume. It’s not like a Steelers’ game day crowd but people are here having a good time and you know the Garth Brooks faithful they’re a good crowd, we’re ready,” said Chris Miranda Assistant General Manager at Tequilla Cowboy.

Miranda said it’s like a country music holiday.

“I’m here with about thirty people who decided to come celebrate my birthday with me,” said Heather O’Haley who celebrated her special day with friends at the show.

The party was just as big, and was having just as much fun down on the water.

One man from Monroeville has been down here on his boat since Wednesday.

“Since Wednesday we’ve been here partying we got twelve boats out, we got people everywhere we’re just having a blast,” said Robert Rexrode. “There were lots of family and friend groups who bought tickets together, making plans for a memorable time and special occasion.”

River Rescue, Fire Police and the Coast Guard are patrolling the waterway.

The crowd ranges in ages from 8 to 80, Garth Brooks as many said is music for the generations with hits spanning three decades.

Half of this crowd was from out out of town and out of state and Pittsburgh was putting on a big show before a landmark crowd at Heinz Field for the Garth Brooks concert.

Police reported two medical transports and twenty people were treated on site mostly for heat related issues.

A rain delay before the start of the highly anticipated Garth Brooks concert meant everyone in the bowl of Heinz field needed to take shelter somewhere else inside the stadium, causing a bit of jostling of this large crowd inside.

The rain delay did not however dampen any spirits here.

The daytime party, rolled into the nighttime party.

After the rain delay,the weather this evening turned beautiful once again for a great end to a great day.