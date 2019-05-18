



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Throngs of people are everywhere, the city of Pittsburgh is a showcase of fun.

On the North Shore, the atmosphere is full of smiling happy people, singing and getting ready for the big Garth Brooks show tonight at Heinz Field.

Navigating traffic is tricky, the crowds are thick.

Heinz Field is getting ready to host nearly 75,000 people, a record crowd!

It’s a big party out here.

In the parking lots, everyone has a song in their heart and a good time on their minds. There are lots of groups of family and friends together cooking food, drinking beverages, sporting their country attire and just having a blast.

Police say other than a very heavy crowd and heavy security, on the ground, and above the stadium on rooftops and in the air, it’s been without any major incident so far.

Outside and inside North Shore restaurants like Tequila Cowboy, business is booming.

“Things have been crazy but this is what we expected. We’ve been open for two and a half years now and we’re ready for the volume. It’s not like a Steelers’ game day crowd but people are here having a good time and you know the Garth Brooks faithful they’re a good crowd, we’re ready,” said Chris Miranda Assistant General Manager at Tequilla Cowboy.

Miranda said it’s like a country music holiday.

The party was just a big, and was having just as much fun down on the water.

One man from Monroeville has been down here on his boat since Wednesday.

River Rescue, Fire Police and the Coast Guard are patrolling the waterway.

The crowd ranges in ages from 8 to 80, Garth Brooks as many said is music for the generations with hits spanning three decades.

Half of this crowd is here from out out of town and out of state and Pittsburgh is putting on a big show before a landmark crowd at Heinz Field for the Garth Brooks concert.