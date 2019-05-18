



NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – A special ceremony took place at the Norwin High School Veteran’s Memorial to honor two men who valued their community.

A bench was revealed along with the names of two men. Men that we were told were good men, that loved their community.

Brian Dale, class of 1976, and David Kovalcin, class of 1977.

They didn’t serve our country or go to war, but they’re being considered just as brave and heroic like the soldiers killed in combat.

“They were just part of that history and we just don’t want to forget that,” said Chief Master Sgt. Tim Conley and Airforce Junior ROTC Instructor.

The two Norwin graduates were on a hijacked American Airlines plane that crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11th, 2001.

Saturday’s event, complete with a flag raising ceremony, was a way to remember the men who died during a time that changed America, forever.

“He’s a brother, a solid, solid brother,” said Joseph Javor, a friend of Brian Dale.

Joseph Javor grew up with Brian Dale. He told KDKA they were each other’s best man at their weddings.

“Being here, on this school grounds I just shed a couple tears, because when I sat down on the bench I put my arm around the plaque and maybe he’s here, I’m sure he is in spirit,” said Javor.

“He was such a personable person, he had a lot of friends and he was so fun,” said Lisa Kovalcin, sister-in-law of David Kovalcin.

Lisa Kovalcin hopes this bench and plaque will be a way to keep her brother-in-law alive.

“Maybe his grandchildren, will come here, and they’ll walk over to the memorial and see that on there, they’ll get a vision of what it was like to grow up here,” said Kovalcin.

And people tell KDKA they hope the bench will be some type of conversation starter so that these two men will never be forgotten.