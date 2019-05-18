Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was allegedly stabbed by his brother early Saturday morning.
According to the Pittsburgh Police, officers responded to the 300-block of Orchard Place at approximately 12:30 a.m. for the report of a male stabbing victim.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a 43-year-old male with a stab wound to his chest.
The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Police say the stabbing occurred when the victim and his brother had an argument that turned physical. The brother then allegedly stabbed the male in the chest and fled the scene.
No arrests have yet been made.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident.