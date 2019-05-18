  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Knoxville, Local TV, Orchard Place, Pittsburgh News, Stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was allegedly stabbed by his brother early Saturday morning.

According to the Pittsburgh Police, officers responded to the 300-block of Orchard Place at approximately 12:30 a.m. for the report of a male stabbing victim.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 43-year-old male with a stab wound to his chest.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the stabbing occurred when the victim and his brother had an argument that turned physical. The brother then allegedly stabbed the male in the chest and fled the scene.

No arrests have yet been made.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s