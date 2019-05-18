Filed Under:cicadas, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for loud mating calls, shed skins and much more because it’s that time of year…the Cicadas have arrived Pittsburgh.

The 17-year swarm is expected to bring millions of Cicadas to the area and with it, their loud mating sound that can drown out even passing jet planes.

    • According researchers, they wait until the temperature of the soil is around 64-degrees and in the past that has been mid-May through June.

    Some places could expect to see a million-and-a-half per acre.

    And don’t worry if you think you won’t be able to track where they are — there’s an app for it!

    Gene Kritski, the dean of behavioral and natural sciences at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati has studied cicadas throughout his career and developed the Cicada Safari app to help track the swarm.

    Get ready, Pittsburgh. They’re here!

