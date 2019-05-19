



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A brood of ducklings has been reunited with their mother, thanks to the help of law enforcement.

Eight baby ducks were trapped under a storm sewer grate on Corton Avenue Sunday when police officers and firemen in New Castle came to their rescue around 8:30 a.m, according to the New Castle Fire Department.

Prior to their arrival, witnesses said the mother duck had been frantically pacing back and forth in front of the grate.

The rescuers were able to lift the grate after a few minutes, officials said, and the ducklings were retrieved and returned to their mother.

But the rescue mission didn’t end there.

After the ducks were reunited, the mother went to the Neshannock River, flying over an 8-foot-wall to access the water.

Rescuers feared if the ducklings jumped over the wall to follow their mother, they could be injured on the rocks below, according to officials.

So several rescuers went over the wall, and the ducklings were handed over — one by one — until they were all safely returned to their mother once more.