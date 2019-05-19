



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh was well-behaved during this weekend’s Garth Brooks concert at Heinz Field.

Saturday’s sold-out concert drew in some 75,000 fans, a record number for Heinz Field. KDKA’s Pam Surano reports that the event was a gigantic party, with parking lots opening at 2 p.m. so attendees could begin enjoying food and adult beverages.

The event didn’t begin until 7 p.m. — which could have left ample time for things to go wrong — but the throngs of people, ages 8 to 80, who came to see the country music megastar remained law-abiding, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Public Safety’s summary of the day-long event states that zero arrests were made and zero citations were given.

Emergency Medical Services treated 75 people on-scene and transported 22, but Public Safety says the majority of those cases were for heat-related issues.

Mayor Bill Peduto shared the numbers in a tweet, thanking the city and Brooks for a great day.

Long “Garth Brooks Day” in Pittsburgh. Thanks Public Safety/Public Works crews that worked 24hrs. Thanks @garthbrooks for your love of our region. Thanks fans! Final numbers:

0 arrests

0 citations

22 EMS transports

75 EMS treated on scene

(Nearly all EMS were heat-related.) — bill peduto (@billpeduto) May 19, 2019

Despite fans’ good behavior, there was a bump in the road around 7:30 p.m. when the stadium was cleared prior to Brooks’ performance due to weather-related concerns. Heinz Field tweeted updates on the situation.

🚨WEATHER UPDATE🚨 Due to incoming weather, all fans must clear the seating bowl until further notice. — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) May 18, 2019

Once the storm passed, the stadium was re-filled and fans flooded back in around 8:20 p.m.

🚨GOOD NEWS ALERT🚨 …the threat of weather has passed, and now it is time to rock! Please head back to your seats and get ready for an awesome show! — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) May 19, 2019

Public Safety began preparing for the country concert months in advance.

During its safety planning process, the department sought help from agencies statewide, including Pennsylvania State Police, Liquor Control Enforcement, Port Authority Police and Heinz Field Security.

Garth Brooks tweeted after the show to thank Pittsburgh for “the love and unity.”