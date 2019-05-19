JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — Jefferson Hills Police and paramedics found a 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in Jefferson Hills early Sunday morning.
The police and paramedics were dispatched to a mobile home park on Stilley Street in Jefferson Hills and woman was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Allegheny County Police Department also responded to the scene and through their investigation identified two suspects.
35-year-old Gary Korach was arrested and charged with obstruction of an investigation and hindering apprehension, he is awaiting arraignment.
The other suspect is 26-year-old Andrew Roberts and there is a warrant issued for his arrest for aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearm violations.
Anyone sighting Roberts or with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny Police Department Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.