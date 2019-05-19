



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures across the region are continuing to show a summer-like trend.

With an average high of 84 degrees Sunday, the heat will make it feel more like July than mid-May.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Early morning temperatures across Pennsylvania will start at a warm 73 degrees before reaching the day’s high around 3 p.m.

Clear skies are forecasted for much of Sunday before scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the state’s northern region, hit in the mid-afternoon.

But, says KDKA’s Jon Burnett, the chance for late day showers is slight — and they will be weak storms at that.

Looking ahead to Monday, the work week will kick off with warm temperatures.

Scattered storms are predicted in the morning, with an average high hitting 84 degrees.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.