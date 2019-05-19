



PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman who thought she had been hired for a new job ended up getting scammed out of $8,700.

Pennsylvania State Police say Holly Jean Thomas, 39, of Windber, received an email claiming to offer a work-at-home clerical job with the Packaging Corporation of America.

She received two checks for $4,350 on two separate occasions between April 26 and May 7, 2019, according to police. Thomas was reportedly advised to cash the checks and purchase Amazon gift cards, which she was told would pay for the equipment for her new job.

However, that new job never came.

Police say in total, Thomas was defrauded out of $8,700.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, gift cards are a popular method scammers use to steal money.

“Gift cards are for gifts, not payments. Anyone who demands payment by gift card is always a scammer,” warns the FTC.

Those with any information concerning Thomas’ case are asked to call State Police’s Somerset division at (814) 445-4104.