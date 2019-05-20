PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is lashing out on social media once again.
This time Brown is apparently lashing out at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Roethlisberger spoke exclusively to KDKA’s Bob Pompeani Sunday evening, in an interview that will air on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
Brown posted on Twitter Monday afternoon, writing: “Two face.”
“I genuinely feel bad about that and I’m sorry,” Roethlisberger tells KDKA in the interview. “That’s the thing about media and social media, As soon as you say ‘Sorry’ it only goes so far. You can’t take it back. And I wish I could because if that’s what ruined our friendship and relationship.”
