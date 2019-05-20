FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County man is facing charges, accused of suffocating his stepson after falling asleep on top of him on the family couch.

Ty Lucente, of Freedom, is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of his 2-year-old stepson.

Freedom Borough Police found the boy unresponsive after being called to a home on 5th Avenue on Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the criminal complaint, Lucente was taking care of the boy, along with three other children, including an infant, a 7-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Police say Lucente told the officers he had taken suboxone and then fell asleep on the couch in the living room. He said he did not have a subscription for the drug and had “purchased it illegally somewhere in the City of New Castle.”

The criminal complaint reports that Lucente said he woke up at one point to attend to the infant, but then fell back asleep and re-awoke when he heard his girlfriend on the phone.

Police say he found the boy underneath him when he woke up.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the boy, but were unsuccessful.

