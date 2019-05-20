KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana, Greensburg and Ebensburg conducted a warrant roundup for several individuals that were involved with developing and distrusting methamphetamines.

According to authorities, eleven individuals were arrested on warrants in the Indiana County area and during one of the arrests, an active meth lab was found in the Vintondale area.

The eleven individuals arrested were: Christopher Adams of New Florence, Charles Waddell of Armagh, Amy Hillegas of Seward, Chad Cahill of Armagh, Derek Colberg of Marion Center, Elyse Zak of Indiana, Christie Rae of New Florence, Willam Meagher of Homer City, Melvin McCloskey of Homer City and Tammy Resseler of Vintondale.

The additional charges filed following the discovery of the meth lab were brought against 47-year-old Freddie Baker of Vintondale as well as one other man, yet to be identified.

The lead investigator was Trooper Robert Shaw.

Three additional warrants are pending.

