MONESSEN (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of attacking a family member with a box cutter and a tire spike because he thought she was trying to hit on his girlfriend.

Police say shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a fight going on in the middle of Dennis Avenue between Spruce Street and Pine Street in Monessen.

“Woke up 6:30 and seen all kinda ambulances and cop cars,” neighbor Althea McDonnell said.

The emergency vehicles were there to treat a young woman whose hands had been slashed open. The woman is a relative of 21-year-old Stephen Matinsky.

Stephen Matinsky (Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Prison)

When asked how she was injured, the woman allegedly said, “He did this to me. He went crazy.”

Witnesses told police Matinsky attacked the family member with a box cutter and a tire repair spike after accusing her of making romantic advances toward his girlfriend.

According to witnesses, Matinsky may have had a .45 caliber pistol at some point. Police couldn’t locate the pistol, but KDKA crews spotted a cartridge for a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol near the scene of the alleged incident.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

While no gun was recovered, police did find a bloody box cutter and a blood tire repair tool.

Police caught Matinsky about an hour later. He was found hiding in the basement of his nearby home.

Matinsky faces multiple felonies, including aggravated assault. He’s being held on $100,000 bond.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

