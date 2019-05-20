KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Real ID identification system is now in compliance with federal regulations, more than a year before the IDs will be needed for commercial airline passengers and those entering secured federal facilities.

The state Transportation Department said Monday it received the notification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Pennsylvania is in compliance with anti-terrorism standards.

Pennsylvania has issued more than 138,000 Real IDs since they became available on March 1.

Real IDs or other federally accepted forms of identification such as passports or military IDs will be mandatory for commercial flights and for entering secured federal properties in October 2020.

