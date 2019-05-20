KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – This week’s election in Pennsylvania will decide nominees or officeholders for several high-profile offices, including mayor in Philadelphia and Allentown and a U.S. House seat in northcentral Pennsylvania.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Tuesday’s election.

It features primaries for mayor of Allentown and Philadelphia, and for two seats on the statewide Superior Court, which handles civil and criminal appeals from county courts.

There are also special elections to fill three open seats in the state Legislature and an open seat in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, where Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are running. All four seats are in solidly Republican districts.

Every registered voter, regardless of affiliation, may vote in a special election. Otherwise, Pennsylvania’s primary elections are closed to everyone but registered party members.

