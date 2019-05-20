KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Rain, Ron Smiley


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday’s high hit 86 degrees, the hottest day of the year so far.

We will get a little bit of a cool down today, with highs falling to the mid-70s.

Cool air will continue to make its way into the area from the north with a weak cold front that pushes through around 3 p.m. There will be a brief rain chance at this time as the cold air dives in from the north. There will also be some light rain showers around to start the morning rush. Highs today will top out in the mid- to low-70s.

The day will be a little breezy with winds out of the west at 7-17 mph.

Tuesday appears to be the only completely dry day of the week. It will also be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid-60s.

Most of Wednesday is also expected to be dry with highs just shy of 80 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

We could briefly return to the 80s on Thursday with rain showers and storms expected to be around through the day.

More rain expected over weekend, especially on Saturday.

