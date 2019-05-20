Comments
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Another day, another lottery winner in Allegheny County — this time to the tune of $150,000.
The Giant Eagle on Library Road in Bethel Park sold a progressive top prize winning ticket for the Chili Pepper Payout game that ended up being worth a grand total of $140,468.
The grocery store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
The Pennsylvania Lottery recommends people that think they have a winning ticket to scan their ticket at a retailer or through the lottery’s mobile app. If players in fact have a winning ticket, they should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call their offices at (717)-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
The name of the winner has not been released.