KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Giant Eagle, Local TV, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pittsburgh News

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Another day, another lottery winner in Allegheny County — this time to the tune of $150,000.

The Giant Eagle on Library Road in Bethel Park sold a progressive top prize winning ticket for the Chili Pepper Payout game that ended up being worth a grand total of $140,468.

The grocery store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery recommends people that think they have a winning ticket to scan their ticket at a retailer or through the lottery’s mobile app. If players in fact have a winning ticket, they should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call their offices at (717)-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

The name of the winner has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s