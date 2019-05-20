KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Robinson Township, Water Main Break

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A water main break caused some headaches in Robinson Township early Monday morning.

The break caused part of the road to buckle along Phillips Lane, near the Robinson Township Christian School.

The area that is buckling has been cordoned off with orange cones. It has created a sinkhole.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Crews also shut off water service to part of the area.

They have not yet given a timetable on how long repairs will take.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s