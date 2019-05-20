Comments
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A water main break caused some headaches in Robinson Township early Monday morning.
The break caused part of the road to buckle along Phillips Lane, near the Robinson Township Christian School.
The area that is buckling has been cordoned off with orange cones. It has created a sinkhole.
Crews also shut off water service to part of the area.
They have not yet given a timetable on how long repairs will take.
