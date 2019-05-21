KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-On-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Arnold, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, New Kensington, Shooting, Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police are looking for suspects following an overnight shooting in Westmoreland County.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Victory Avenue in Arnold. The SUV carrying the victim then made its way to New Kensington.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officers found the bullet-riddled vehicle along Constitution Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials have not yet released that person’s condition.

Two other people were in the vehicle at the time, but were not hurt.

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Valerie Nicholson says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM

    Victoria ave

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s