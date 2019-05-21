Comments
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police are looking for suspects following an overnight shooting in Westmoreland County.
According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Victory Avenue in Arnold. The SUV carrying the victim then made its way to New Kensington.
Officers found the bullet-riddled vehicle along Constitution Boulevard.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials have not yet released that person’s condition.
Two other people were in the vehicle at the time, but were not hurt.
The investigation continues.
