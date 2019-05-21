CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police confirm to KDKA that detectives in Charleroi found a wanted man hiding out in a home on Lincoln Avenue.

The SWAT team yelled commands at the home, asking for the suspect to come outside.

KDKA’s cameras rolled as the suspect stood on the sidewalk with his hands behind his back in handcuffs.

Detectives confirm the suspect is 26-year-old Andrew Roberts. Police issued a warrant for his arrest this weekend after a shooting at a Jefferson Hills mobile home park injured a 21-year-old female.

According to the warrant, Roberts faced charges including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearm violations.

Police believe a woman and her friends drove over to Roberts’ home and the female and Roberts began to argue about alleged infidelities, according to the police report.

The woman left and got into her truck where her other female friend was waiting for her. According to police, Roberts fired a gun and a bullet hit the female friend as the truck was driving away from the home on Stilley Street. She is expected to be okay but the bullet pierced her back and exited near her throat.

