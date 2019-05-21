PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – City of Pittsburgh offices and Healthy Active Living Centers will be closed on May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. The Department of Public Works says that refuse, bulk waste or recycling collection will be delayed one day.

If your scheduled day of collection is Monday, May 27, you will be serviced on Tuesday, May 28. If your collection day is Tuesday, May 28, you will be serviced on Wednesday, May 29. The delay will continue through Saturday, June 1.

CitiParks will have the following adjusted schedules in observance of Memorial Day:

Healthy active living centers (senior centers)

• ALL healthy active living centers will be closed memorial day

• Note: these centers are not open on Saturdays and Sundays

Recreation centers

• All recreation centers will be closed:

• Saturday, May 25

• Sunday, May 26

• Monday, May 27

Oliver Bath House

• Saturday, May 25: closed from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sunday, May 26: open normal operation hours

• Monday, May 27: closed

Aquatics/swimming

• Spray parks open Saturday, May 25 at noon

• All spray parks will be open noon to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, May 25

• Sunday, May 26

• Monday, May 27

• Outdoor pools will open on June 12

Mellon Tennis Bubble

• Closed memorial day

Food Service Programs

• The after school feeding program will end on Friday, May 24

• The summer food service program will begin on June 17