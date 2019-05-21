KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-On-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Clay Aiken, “American Idol” favorite and Broadway star, is set to star as Teen Angel in Pittsburgh CLO’s production of “Grease.”

Aiken most recently starred alongside Ruben Studdard in “Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show,” which “The New York Times” called “A Christmas Miracle.”

Zach Adkins, who is fresh off Broadway as Dimitri in “Anastasia,” and Kristen Martin, returning to the Pittsburgh CLO after starring as Ariel in “Footloose,” play the famed couple of lovesick Sandy and bad-boy Danny who attempt to rekindle their summer romance.

Jackie Burns, a “Wicked” alum who holds the title for the longest running Elphaba, plays Rizzo, while Damon J. Gillespie, featured on the TV series “Rise” plays Doody.

The production will also feature a teen ensemble of 14 Pittsburgh CLO Academy students.

The show will run from June 7-16 at the Benedum Center.

Tickets and information can be found online at pittsburghCLO.org.

