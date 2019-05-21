KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-On-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for Mallorca on the South Side.

Upon conducting a food safety assesment of the Spanish restaurant on East Carson Street, health inspectors said they found seven high-risk violations, including unsafe thawing of fish and unsafe cooling of other foods.

Inspectors also said they found foods being kept in unsafe packaging.

According to the Health Department, the restaurant lacked proper temperature monitoring of foods. In one instance, officials reported foods being stored in a cooler at 70 degrees. Regulations require that food be held at 41 degrees or below.

In addition, inspectors described soiled surfaces, dirty dishes, employees failing to wash their hands and several cockroaches.

In all, Mallorca was cited for over 25 violations.

The restaurant will remain open as the issues are addressed. For a list of consumer alerts issued in Allegheny County, click here.

