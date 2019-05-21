Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – The State Fish and Boat Commission wants to remind boaters to be safe just as boating season gets underway.
A lot of people spend part of Memorial Day Weekend on the water, either in their own boat or with friends.
The Commission says you’ll need to make sure you have the proper permits and licenses, and enough life jackets for everyone on board. You should treat boating like driving; they say you should never drink then try to operate a boat, kayak or other watercraft.
To find more information on the boating requirements and laws in Pennsylvania, visit State Fish and Boat Commission website here.