Filed Under:ION Audio, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Recall, Recalls


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of portable speakers are being recalled after the manufacturer received multiple reports about the speakers exploding.

The recall affects about 41,000 Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone ION Audio portable speakers.

L: ION Audio Sport Express, R: ION Audio Keystone (Photos Courtesy: ION Audio)

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, hydrogen gas can leak from the speaker’s battery while it’s charging. The leak can cause the speaker to burst, which poses an explosion hazard.

The commission says ION Audio has received five reports of speakers exploding. In four incidents, the explosions caused property damage. No injuries have been reported.

L: ION Audio Cornerstone, R: ION Audio Cornerstone Glow (Photos Courtesy: ION Audio)

Anyone who owns one of the recalled speakers should immediately stop using it and contact ION Audio for a refund.

Consumers can contact ION Audio by phone at 833-682-0371 or online by visiting ionaudio.com/recall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s