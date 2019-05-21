PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of portable speakers are being recalled after the manufacturer received multiple reports about the speakers exploding.
The recall affects about 41,000 Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone ION Audio portable speakers.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, hydrogen gas can leak from the speaker’s battery while it’s charging. The leak can cause the speaker to burst, which poses an explosion hazard.
The commission says ION Audio has received five reports of speakers exploding. In four incidents, the explosions caused property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Anyone who owns one of the recalled speakers should immediately stop using it and contact ION Audio for a refund.
Consumers can contact ION Audio by phone at 833-682-0371 or online by visiting ionaudio.com/recall.