OVERBROOK (KDKA) — A child playing with a lighter started a fire at an Overbrook home Monday afternoon.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Antenor Avenue near Kerbert Street.
Four adults and four children all got out safely.
The fire gutted the interior of the home, and the family lost all their belongings.
“It’s very devastating, ’cause you know, you go to work and you don’t expect to come home and to see something like this. You know, in my mind, I’m ready to come home, relax and prepare for my next day. Now I have to figure out exactly where we’re gonna go, where we’re gonna stay, what’s our next move from here,” Mike Allen, who lived in the home, said.
The Red Cross is helping the family.