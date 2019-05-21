Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thursday is the 143rd day of the year, but in Pennsylvania, it’s “1-4-3 Day.”
Mister Rogers used “1-4-3” as a way to say “I love you.” There is one letter in “I,” four letters in “love,” and three letters in “you.”
Earlier this year, Gov. Tom Wolf officially proclaimed May 23 as “1-4-3 Day” and challenged Pennsylvanians to show their neighbors more kindness.
The Pirate Parrot and Phillie Phanatic took Wolf up on the challenge. A video released Tuesday shows the mascots engaging in acts of kindness.
Watch the full video below —
Pennsylvanians are encouraged to document their good deeds on Twitter using the hashtag #143DayinPA.
You can find more details at pa.gov/143-day.