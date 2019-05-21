PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Men’s Basketball program is getting some recognition for one of the team’s uniforms from last season.

According to UNISWAG, Pitt’s gold retro uniforms with the blue Pitt script was the best uniform of the year.

“The UNISWAG Uniform of the Year Award goes to @Pitt_MBB #uniswag”

The Panthers wore these unis during select home games throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

“We tried to tell you 🤷‍♂️ @UNISWAG Uniform of the Year Winner 🗣 #ZooEra | #H2P”

Of course, the university had a re brand across all sports in April, so the jerseys will look a bit different when Pitt takes the court next season.

“The Reveal: MBB Edition #ZooEra | #H2P”