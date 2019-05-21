



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A front swept through dry on Monday, but it is noticeable this morning due to the much cooler temperatures outside.

Temperatures were a good 15-20 degrees cooler this morning than they were Monday morning.

We hit 74 degrees yesterday as the high. The same as what was forecast. But highs today will be cooler as the cold punch of air is now in place.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting 66 degrees for today’s high, but there’s a solid chance we only hit 63 or 64 for the high. Today will be dry with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

For the rest of the week, there are no full washout days expected. Instead, a lot of the rain will be coming down in the overnight or in the early morning hours.

Most of Wednesday will be dry with rain chances being low after 5 p.m. through about 10 p.m. Rain chances overnight will be higher, with the heaviest rain coming through before most people are awake on Thursday morning.

Smiley says he is expecting most of Thursday morning to be damp, with morning fog a possibility, as warm air moves in from the south. Both Wednesday and Thursday will see highs near 80.

Temperatures will be pleasant for the holiday weekend, but there will be a rain chance each day. On Sunday and Monday, the chance for rain is around 30 percent.

