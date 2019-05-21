Comments
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — A teenager was injured Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Squirrel Hill.
Officers and emergency medical services were sent to Pocusset Street at Murray Avenue around 5:45 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Police say a 14-year-old girl was hit when she was trying to cross the street.
The girl’s arm was injured, and she sustained some bruising.
The teen was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
