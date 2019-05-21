PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are seeking a suspect accused of assaulting and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend while her children were home.
Pittsburgh Police say Derrick Eggleton, 22, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Homewood apartment while she was in the shower. The victim’s children — ages 1, 2, and 7 — were in the home at the time, according to police.
Eggleton then allegedly dragged the victim outside, forcing her into his SUV before driving to Penn Hills. During the drive, police say he punched his ex-girlfriend in the face and threatened to kill her.
According to authorities, the victim eventually jumped out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby home where she called 911. Eggleton allegedly fled the scene.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Eggleton. He faces several charges including kidnapping, burglary and assault.