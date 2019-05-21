KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-On-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are seeking a suspect accused of assaulting and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend while her children were home.

Pittsburgh Police say Derrick Eggleton, 22, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Homewood apartment while she was in the shower. The victim’s children — ages 1, 2, and 7 — were in the home at the time, according to police.

Derrick Eggleton, 22, is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend. (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Eggleton then allegedly dragged the victim outside, forcing her into his SUV before driving to Penn Hills. During the drive, police say he punched his ex-girlfriend in the face and threatened to kill her.

According to authorities, the victim eventually jumped out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby home where she called 911. Eggleton allegedly fled the scene.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Eggleton. He faces several charges including kidnapping, burglary and assault.

