



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Can you catch ’em all? Find out at a new Pokémon-themed pop-up bar coming to the city.

Opening October 13, PokéBar will contain seven regions where guests can show off their training skills.

By purchasing a ticket for $25, trainers can spend two hours battling, catching and hunting. Prizes will be presented to the winners from each region, as well as for the best costume.

Whoever defeats all of the regions will be named the ultimate champion.

But if battles aren’t your thing, the pop-up bar will also have Pokémon-inspired cocktails and burgers, as well as DJ bumping jams.

Details like where the event will take place are unknown. Maybe Detective Pikachu should get on the case.

The information that is available, including a sign-up sheet for pre-release tickets, can be found here.