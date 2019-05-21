KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-On-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) – Rochester Borough Police are warning residents about a recent rash of daytime burglaries.

They posted a video of a man who they believe is the main suspect.

WATCH IT HERE:

Guns, cash and jewelry have been taken from homes.

Police remind residents to lock their doors and windows and report any suspicious activity.

Source: Rochester Borough Police Department/Facebook

On Facebook, Rochester Police say, “Residents, please look out for your neighbors, and report any suspicious activity.”

If you know who this man is, you are urged to call Rochester Police at 724-775-1100.

They also ask that you do not approach the suspect “as he may be armed.”

