CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A student brought a gun to Charleroi Area Middle School Tuesday.
Administrators became aware that a student was in possession of a handgun at approximately 2 p.m., according to a letter to parents and guardians from the school district’s superintendent, Edward Zelich.
School police were immediately notified, states the letter, and the student was questioned. Upon completing a preliminary investigation, school police determined the student had the weapon on their person during the school day.
Zelich said that no one was hurt during the incident, however, the student was in violation of the school district’s weapon policy. The student was immediately suspended and the matter was turned over to the Charleroi Regional Police Department.
The district is working with the middle school’s resource officer and Charleroi Police to establish procedural safeguards, according to the letter.
Because the incident is an ongoing police matter, Zelich said no further information could be disclosed at the time.