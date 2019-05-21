PA PRIMARY:Click Here For 2019 Election Results
By Rachele Mongiovi
TARENTUM (KDKA) — A Tarentum babysitter is facing child endangerment charges after a 2-year-old boy was found wandering in Riverview Memorial Park all by himself Tuesday evening.

The police department posted to social media asking if anyone could identify the toddler, whose first name is Giovanni.

Officers told KDKA News the father arrived at the police station after he was notified by someone he knew. The father was at work during the time.

The father is not being charged, but the babysitter, whose name is not being released right now, will be charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child

Child protective services is investigating. Police say this isn’t the first incident involving CPS and the family.

