Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Bethel Park councilman who was accused of driving under the influence is facing new charges.
Brandon Colella was in court Wednesday. He’s facing five new charges, including theft and forgery.
He was originally arrested in Mt. Lebanon, where witnesses say he was driving erratically. Police say he failed a sobriety test.
RELATED STORIES:
- Former Bethel Park Councilman Arrested Again, Faces DUI Charges
- Bethel Park Councilman Facing Drug, Fraud Charges In Separate Cases
Colella later resigned from the Bethel Park council after he was arrested for fraudulent business practices and trying to sell Adderall.
Watch KDKA News at 6 p.m. for more details on this story.