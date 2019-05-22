PA PRIMARY:Click Here For 2019 Election Results
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bethel Park, Brandon Colella, DUI, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Bethel Park councilman who was accused of driving under the influence is facing new charges.

Brandon Colella was in court Wednesday. He’s facing five new charges, including theft and forgery.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He was originally arrested in Mt. Lebanon, where witnesses say he was driving erratically. Police say he failed a sobriety test.

RELATED STORIES:

Colella later resigned from the Bethel Park council after he was arrested for fraudulent business practices and trying to sell Adderall.

Watch KDKA News at 6 p.m. for more details on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s