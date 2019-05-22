PA PRIMARY:Click Here For 2019 Election Results
MCMURRAY, Pa. (AP) – A longtime school board member who was censured over a racist Facebook post that was published on his personal page has lost his bid for re-election.

William Merrell was one of six Republican primary candidates seeking nominations for five seats on the board in Peters Township, a school district outside Pittsburgh.

His loss Tuesday came one day after the board made its censure decision. Merrell has apologized for his posts, saying that although he has a right to voice his views on different issues he realized they may have caused harm.

Screenshots of several posts started circulating last week on social media. The since-deleted post included a link to a list suggesting what would happen if all African Americans left the U.S. It featured a graphic with a racial slur.

State law had barred the board from removing Merrell.

