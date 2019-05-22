PA PRIMARY:Click Here For 2019 Election Results
Greensburg, Greensburg Central Catholic High School, Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A student at Greensburg Central Catholic allegedly set fire to a locker room inside the school.

Police and firefighters were called to the school located on Armory Drive at 11:30 a.m. on April 25 for a fire alarm.

Pennsylvania State Police say that a 16-year-old male student admitted to starting a fire inside a locker room.

The unidentified student is now facing charges of arson and related offenses, causing or risking catastrophe, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.

