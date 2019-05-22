DENVER, Pa. (AP) – Weather officials say a tornado that touched down in Pennsylvania over the weekend, damaging structures and downing trees and power lines, had maximum wind speeds estimated at 105 mph.
The National Weather Service earlier confirmed that “a brief EF-1 tornado” touched down Sunday evening in West Cocalico Township in northern Lancaster County.
The weather Tuesday confirmed the tornado’s wind speed and said it traveled for a mile along a 125-yard-wide path, uprooting or snapping dozens of trees and damaging some structures near a mobile home park.
The twister moved northeast close to the Pennsylvania turnpike, prompting a temporary closure, and damaged roofs on three houses as well as a mobile home and overturned a storage shed. Three people reported minor injuries from flying debris.
