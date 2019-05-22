PA PRIMARY:Click Here For 2019 Election Results
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says the city would “not pay” a ransom in the event of a cyberattack like the recent one in Baltimore that crippled the city’s online systems.

Mayor Peduto told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller “we will not pay,” and the city doesn’t have any money set aside to pay ransom anyway.

The hackers in Maryland demanded a ransom from Baltimore City two weeks ago, and warned officials they would lose data after 10 days if it wasn’t paid.

CBS Baltimore reports that the hackers demanded 13 bitcoins, totaling $100,000. The ransomware struck citywide, but particularly impacted the city’s Finance Department.

Meanwhile, Peduto’s spokesperson Tim McNulty told the Tribune Review that there is a plan in place to prevent attacks like the one in Baltimore. However, he said they are not saying what those plans are as not to “tip their hand.”

According to the Trib, McNulty said the city works with other organizations to check their vulnerabilities.

Click here to learn how a business owner can report an attack to the FBI, along with information on how to protect yourself from cyber attacks.

