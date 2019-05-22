PA PRIMARY:Click Here For 2019 Election Results
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Giant Eagle, Local News, Lottery Tickets, Lottery Winners, Mega Millions

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – An Allegheny County Giant Eagle sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions ticket worth $5 million.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn: 10-50-55-56-58. The Giant Eagle, in McIntyre Square on McKnight Road earns a $10,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“At Giant Eagle, we strive to provide our customers a variety of convenience-oriented services and offerings, including the ability to purchase Pennsylvania Lottery tickets at GetGo and in our supermarkets,” said Giant Eagle officials in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to have sold a winning ticket from our McIntyre Square Giant Eagle location and are pleased to extend our congratulations to the lucky customer!”

A winner hasn’t been identified yet. Winners can only be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

If you have the winning ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

No jackpot-winning ticket was sold, so the Mega Millions jackpot has rolled to an estimated $393 million for the Friday drawing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s