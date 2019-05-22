HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – State police in Indiana County say they are investigating a possible methamphetamine manufacturing facility.
Troopers say they received a tip on Wednesday regarding the manufacturing of methamphetamine in the area of Buffington Township. Responding troopers canvased the area and found items related to the manufacturing of meth inside of a plastic bag along Stewart Hollow Road.
The state police’s Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was notified and investigators were able to collect the contraband without incident.
Police say based on the evidence collected at the scene and additional information, an unidentified adult male was identified as a suspect.
Charges are pending against the man from Homer City, Pa., according to state troopers.
Pennsylvania State Police encourages anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to call their 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.