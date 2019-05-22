PA PRIMARY:Click Here For 2019 Election Results
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Ohio River Boulevard.

It happened at Allegheny Avenue just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Ohio River Boulevard was closed near the Marshall ramp in Chateau while the cars were towed away.

Further details have not yet been released.

