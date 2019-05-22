Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Ohio River Boulevard.
It happened at Allegheny Avenue just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Pittsburgh: 2-vehicle crash w/injuries – Ohio River Boulevard (Route 60) at Allegheny Avenue. Ohio River Boulevard (Route 60) is closed northbound in the area.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 22, 2019
Ohio River Boulevard was closed near the Marshall ramp in Chateau while the cars were towed away.
Further details have not yet been released.